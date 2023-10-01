Patrick Mahomes II will lead the Kansas City Chiefs into their game versus the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Check out player props for the Chiefs' and Jets' biggest contributors in this contest.

Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds

Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +420

Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195

Breece Hall Touchdown Odds

Hall Odds to Score First TD: +950

Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +400

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Noah Gray - - 12.5 (-113) Travis Kelce - - 71.5 (-113) Patrick Mahomes II 271.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) - Jerick McKinnon - - 15.5 (-113) Skyy Moore - - 31.5 (-113) Isiah Pacheco - 52.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) Rashee Rice - - 25.5 (-115) Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - 21.5 (-113) Justin Watson - - 23.5 (-113)

More Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Allen Lazard - - 32.5 (-113) Randall Cobb - - 10.5 (-113) Dalvin Cook - 26.5 (-113) 7.5 (-113) Tyler Conklin - - 25.5 (-113) Zach Wilson 173.5 (-113) - - Breece Hall - 50.5 (-113) 8.5 (-120) Garrett Wilson - - 52.5 (-113)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.