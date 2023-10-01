Cleveland Browns receiver David Njoku will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 200 per game.

Njoku has caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 92 yards. He averages 30.7 yards per game.

Njoku vs. the Ravens

Njoku vs the Ravens (since 2021): 3 GP / 44.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 44.7 REC YPG / REC TD No player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.

Two players have hauled in a TD pass against the Ravens this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Baltimore on the season.

The Ravens allow 200 passing yards per game, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Ravens have allowed three passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks 11th in the NFL.

David Njoku Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-115)

Njoku Receiving Insights

In one of three games this season (33.3%), Njoku has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

Njoku has 10.8% of his team's target share (11 targets on 102 passing attempts).

He has 92 receiving yards on 11 targets to rank 43rd in league play with 8.4 yards per target.

Njoku, in three games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Njoku's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 4 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

