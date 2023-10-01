Deshaun Watson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Looking for Watson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Watson's season stats include 678 passing yards (226.0 per game). He is 65-for-102 (63.7%), with four touchdown passes and two interceptions, and has 15 carries for 83 yards one touchdown.

Deshaun Watson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

Browns vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Watson 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 65 102 63.7% 678 4 2 6.6 15 83 1

Watson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Bengals 16 29 154 1 1 5 45 1 Week 2 @Steelers 22 40 235 1 1 6 22 0 Week 3 Titans 27 33 289 2 0 4 16 0

