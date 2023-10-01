Guardians vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game features the Detroit Tigers (77-84) and the Cleveland Guardians (76-85) clashing at Comerica Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (8-14) will answer the bell for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.
- The Guardians have come away with 33 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Cleveland has won 19 of 48 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (660 total runs).
- Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|Orioles
|L 5-1
|Triston McKenzie vs Kyle Gibson
|September 26
|Reds
|L 11-7
|Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Greene
|September 27
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs Andrew Abbott
|September 29
|@ Tigers
|W 7-5
|Cal Quantrill vs Joey Wentz
|September 30
|@ Tigers
|L 8-0
|Triston McKenzie vs Will Vest
|October 1
|@ Tigers
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Eduardo Rodríguez
