Sunday's game features the Detroit Tigers (77-84) and the Cleveland Guardians (76-85) clashing at Comerica Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (8-14) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.

The Guardians have come away with 33 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Cleveland has won 19 of 48 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (660 total runs).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule