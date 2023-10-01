The Detroit Tigers (77-84) and Cleveland Guardians (76-85) square off on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET at Comerica Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) for the Tigers and Lucas Giolito (8-14) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (12-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Giolito - CLE (8-14, 4.87 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito gets the start for the Guardians, his 33rd of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.87 ERA and 200 strikeouts through 179 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 29-year-old has put up a 4.87 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings during 32 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to his opponents.

Giolito has 14 quality starts this season.

Giolito is trying to record his 27th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Lucas Giolito vs. Tigers

He will face a Tigers offense that ranks 28th in the league with 656 total runs scored while batting .236 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .381 slugging percentage (28th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 164 home runs (24th in the league).

Giolito has thrown 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out four against the Tigers this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

The Tigers will send Rodriguez (12-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing five hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.40 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .231 in 25 games this season.

He has 13 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Rodriguez has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Guardians

The Guardians rank 14th in MLB with a .250 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 28th in the league (.381) and 123 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Guardians to go 12-for-74 with a double and an RBI in 21 2/3 innings this season.

