On Sunday, Josh Naylor (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .308 with 30 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.

Naylor will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 in his last outings.

Naylor has had a hit in 82 of 120 games this season (68.3%), including multiple hits 41 times (34.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 120), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has an RBI in 53 of 120 games this season, with multiple RBI in 24 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 34.2% of his games this season (41 of 120), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 61 .309 AVG .307 .354 OBP .355 .450 SLG .526 17 XBH 30 7 HR 10 39 RBI 58 35/17 K/BB 33/16 4 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings