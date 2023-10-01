In Week 4 action at MetLife Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs' Justin Watson will face the New York Jets defense and Jordan Whitehead. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Kansas City receivers against the Jets' secondary.

Chiefs vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NBC

Justin Watson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jets 13.8 4.6 64 152 3.17

Justin Watson vs. Jordan Whitehead Insights

Justin Watson & the Chiefs' Offense

Justin Watson's 158 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 12 times and has registered seven catches.

In terms of passing yards, Kansas City has 827 (275.7 per game), the fifth-most in the league.

The Chiefs' scoring average on offense is the ninth-highest in the league, at 26 points per game.

Kansas City has been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 39.3 times contest, which is eighth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Chiefs pass the ball more frequently than most of the league, throwing 21 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (58.3% red-zone pass rate), which ranks second in the NFL.

Jordan Whitehead & the Jets' Defense

Jordan Whitehead has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 21 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York is 16th in the NFL with 666 passing yards allowed (222 per game) and 14th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.2).

This season, the Jets' defense is 12th in the NFL with 20.3 points allowed per game and 20th with 351.3 total yards allowed per contest.

New York has allowed over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

The Jets have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Justin Watson vs. Jordan Whitehead Advanced Stats

Justin Watson Jordan Whitehead Rec. Targets 12 10 Def. Targets Receptions 7 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 22.6 4 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 158 21 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 52.7 7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 15 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 1 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 3 Interceptions

