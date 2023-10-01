In the Week 4 contest between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Kareem Hunt get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Hunt put up 468 rushing yards and three TDs last year.

He scored a rushing touchdown in three games last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He had one touchdown catch last season (in 17 games).

Kareem Hunt Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Panthers 11 46 1 4 24 1 Week 2 Jets 13 58 0 2 16 0 Week 3 Steelers 12 47 0 3 14 0 Week 4 @Falcons 10 49 0 2 19 0 Week 5 Chargers 11 47 1 3 10 0 Week 6 Patriots 4 12 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Ravens 5 4 1 1 4 0 Week 8 Bengals 11 42 0 4 30 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 6 9 0 1 10 0 Week 11 @Bills 5 32 0 2 22 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 5 15 0 1 6 0 Week 13 @Texans 9 56 0 2 18 0 Week 14 @Bengals 4 6 0 2 6 0 Week 15 Ravens 4 24 0 1 3 0 Week 16 Saints 7 8 0 3 14 0 Week 17 @Commanders 2 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 18 @Steelers 4 13 0 3 15 0

