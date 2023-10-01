Will Kareem Hunt Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kareem Hunt did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. All of Hunt's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of last year's season stats, Hunt ran for 468 yards on 123 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry, and had 35 catches (44 targets) for 210 yards.
Keep an eye on Hunt's injury status
Kareem Hunt Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Browns have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Jerome Ford (LP/shoulder): 41 Rush Att; 160 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 5 Rec; 58 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Browns vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo

Hunt 2022 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|123
|468
|3
|3.8
|44
|35
|210
|1
Hunt Game-by-Game (2022)

|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Panthers
|11
|46
|1
|4
|24
|1
|Week 2
|Jets
|13
|58
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|12
|47
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|10
|49
|0
|2
|19
|0
|Week 5
|Chargers
|11
|47
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|11
|42
|0
|4
|30
|0
|Week 10
|@Dolphins
|6
|9
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|5
|32
|0
|2
|22
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|5
|15
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|9
|56
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|4
|6
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|4
|24
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 16
|Saints
|7
|8
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 17
|@Commanders
|2
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 18
|@Steelers
|4
|13
|0
|3
|15
|0

