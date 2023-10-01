Matt Vierling -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 123 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .328.

In 81 of 131 games this year (61.8%) Vierling has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has driven home a run in 27 games this season (20.6%), including more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 45 games this season (34.4%), including 12 multi-run games (9.2%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 67 .230 AVG .285 .312 OBP .342 .341 SLG .410 14 XBH 19 4 HR 5 22 RBI 20 46/25 K/BB 66/19 4 SB 2

