On Sunday, Myles Straw (batting .367 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 18 doubles, three triples, a home run and 42 walks while batting .238.

Straw will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .571 in his last outings.

Straw has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 143 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.2% of them.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Straw has an RBI in 25 of 143 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in 30.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 74 .216 AVG .257 .277 OBP .321 .277 SLG .313 11 XBH 11 0 HR 1 13 RBI 16 47/18 K/BB 50/24 4 SB 16

Tigers Pitching Rankings