Ohio BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Have the urge to bet on one of today's games but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in Ohio Today

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)

Bengals (-2.5) Bengals Moneyline: -145

-145 Titans Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 41

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Browns (-2.5)

Browns (-2.5) Browns Moneyline: -130

-130 Ravens Moneyline: +110

+110 Total: 38.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Tigers (-125)

Tigers (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Guardians (+105)

Guardians (+105) Total: 7.5

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: BSMW (Watch on Fubo)

BSMW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Reds (-125)

Reds (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals (+105)

Cardinals (+105) Total: 8.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.