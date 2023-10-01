Steven Kwan -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .372, fueled by 48 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in 107 games this season (of 156 played), and had multiple hits in 50 of those games.

Looking at the 156 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (3.2%), and in 0.7% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 48.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 76 .246 AVG .294 .327 OBP .358 .330 SLG .415 21 XBH 27 2 HR 3 21 RBI 33 46/37 K/BB 28/33 10 SB 10

Tigers Pitching Rankings