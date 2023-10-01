Steven Kwan vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .372, fueled by 48 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in 107 games this season (of 156 played), and had multiple hits in 50 of those games.
- Looking at the 156 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (3.2%), and in 0.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 48.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (9.0%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|76
|.246
|AVG
|.294
|.327
|OBP
|.358
|.330
|SLG
|.415
|21
|XBH
|27
|2
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|33
|46/37
|K/BB
|28/33
|10
|SB
|10
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (186 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.40 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
