Sunday's game between the Detroit Tigers (77-84) and the Cleveland Guardians (76-85) at Comerica Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Tigers securing the victory. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

The Tigers will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) against the Guardians and Lucas Giolito (8-14).

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 23 (60.5%) of those contests.

Detroit is 14-10 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 656 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Tigers have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule