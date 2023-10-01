Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians will attempt to knock off Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers when the teams square off on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Guardians (+105). The total is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -125 +105 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games. Detroit's past four games have finished above the set point total, and the average total in that streak was 7.8.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won 23 of the 38 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (60.5%).

Detroit has gone 18-12 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

In the 160 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Detroit, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-77-5).

The Tigers have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-44 41-40 32-32 45-51 61-61 16-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.