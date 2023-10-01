The Detroit Tigers (77-84) and Cleveland Guardians (76-85) play a rubber match on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (8-14) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Tigers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (12-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Giolito - CLE (8-14, 4.87 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez (12-9) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 26th start of the season.

The left-hander allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, a 2.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.174 in 25 games this season.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

In 25 starts, Rodriguez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Guardians

The Guardians rank 27th in MLB with 660 runs scored this season. They have a .250 batting average this campaign with 123 home runs (30th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Guardians three times this season, allowing them to go 12-for-74 with a double and an RBI in 21 2/3 innings.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito makes the start for the Guardians, his 33rd of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.87 ERA and 200 strikeouts through 179 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 32 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.87, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.

Giolito heads into the matchup with 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Giolito is looking to collect his 27th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In four of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.87), 35th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (10).

Lucas Giolito vs. Tigers

He will take the mound against a Tigers offense that is batting .236 as a unit (27th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .381 (28th in the league) with 164 total home runs (24th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Tigers this season, Giolito has thrown 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out four.

