The Cleveland Guardians, including Tyler Freeman and his .435 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is batting .240 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Freeman has had a hit in 28 of 53 games this season (52.8%), including multiple hits eight times (15.1%).

He has homered in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 53), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this season (26.4%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 53 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .269 AVG .217 .355 OBP .241 .358 SLG .337 4 XBH 6 1 HR 2 7 RBI 10 10/8 K/BB 20/2 3 SB 2

