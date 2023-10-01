The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .231 with 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.

McKinstry is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

McKinstry has gotten a hit in 86 of 145 games this year (59.3%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (13.1%).

Looking at the 145 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (6.2%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has driven home a run in 27 games this season (18.6%), including more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 54 of 145 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .247 AVG .215 .328 OBP .276 .394 SLG .309 20 XBH 14 6 HR 3 24 RBI 11 53/27 K/BB 60/17 8 SB 8

