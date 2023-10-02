The Cleveland Browns right now have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Browns Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+3000), the Browns are 10th-best in the NFL. They are way below that, 19th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Browns have experienced the 12th-smallest change this season, improving from +3500 at the beginning to +3000.

The Browns have a 3.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland has won twice against the spread this season.

One Browns game (out of four) has gone over the point total this year.

The Browns have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Cleveland lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Browns rank 19th in total offense this year (316.3 yards per game), but they've been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 196.8 yards allowed per game.

The Browns rank 21st in points scored this year (19 points per game), but they've been playing really well on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 15 points allowed per game.

Browns Impact Players

In three games, Deshaun Watson has thrown for 678 yards (226.0 per game), with four TDs and two INTs, and completing 63.7%.

Watson also has run for 83 yards and one TD.

Jerome Ford has rushed for 186 yards (46.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Also, Ford has 10 catches for 77 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Amari Cooper has scored one time, catching 18 balls for 259 yards (64.8 per game).

Pierre Strong Jr. has rushed for 77 yards (19.3 per game) and one TD in four games.

Myles Garrett has totaled 10 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in four games for the Browns.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +3500 2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +8000 3 September 24 Titans W 27-3 +8000 4 October 1 Ravens L 28-3 +1400 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +500 7 October 22 @ Colts - +15000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +5000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +75000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1400 11 November 19 Steelers - +8000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +15000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000 15 December 17 Bears - +50000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +10000 17 December 28 Jets - +15000 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +3500

