The Cleveland Browns have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 3.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Browns Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+3500), the Browns are 11th-best in the league. They are far below that, 19th, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have made the Browns' Super Bowl odds the same now (+3500) compared to the beginning of the season (+3500).

Based on their moneyline odds, the Browns have a 2.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland has two wins against the spread this year.

The Browns have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.

The Browns have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Cleveland lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Browns rank 19th in total offense this year (316.3 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 196.8 yards allowed per game.

The Browns rank 21st in points scored this season (19 points per game), but they've been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 15 points allowed per game.

Browns Impact Players

In three games, Deshaun Watson has thrown for 678 yards (226.0 per game), with four TDs and two INTs, and completing 63.7%.

On the ground, Watson has scored one touchdown and accumulated 83 yards.

Jerome Ford has run for 186 yards (46.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Also, Ford has 10 receptions for 77 yards and two TDs.

Amari Cooper has 18 receptions for 259 yards (64.8 per game) and one TD in four games.

In four games, Pierre Strong Jr. has rushed for 77 yards (19.3 per game) and one score.

Myles Garrett has registered 10 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in four games for the Browns.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +3500 2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +8000 3 September 24 Titans W 27-3 +8000 4 October 1 Ravens L 28-3 +1400 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +500 7 October 22 @ Colts - +12500 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +4000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +75000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1400 11 November 19 Steelers - +8000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +20000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000 15 December 17 Bears - +50000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +10000 17 December 28 Jets - +15000 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +3500

