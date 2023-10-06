Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Belmont County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Belmont County, Ohio this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Belmont County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Shadyside High School at Wheeling Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Wheeling , WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weir High School at Martins Ferry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Martins Ferry, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
