The Cleveland Browns have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 6.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Browns Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Browns are 11th-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+3500), but only 14th-best according to computer rankings.

The Browns' Super Bowl odds are the same now (+3500) compared to the start of the season (+3500).

The Browns' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2.8%.

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland has posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Browns have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.

The Browns have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Cleveland lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Browns have the 21st-ranked offense this season (316.3 yards per game), and they've been even more effective defensively, ranking best with just 196.8 yards allowed per game.

The Browns own the 22nd-ranked offense this year (19 points per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with just 15 points allowed per game.

Browns Impact Players

Deshaun Watson has four TD passes and two picks in three games, completing 63.7% for 678 yards (226.0 per game).

Watson also has run for 83 yards and one TD.

Jerome Ford has rushed for 186 yards (46.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Ford also has 10 receptions for 77 yards and two scores.

In the passing game, Amari Cooper has scored one time, hauling in 18 balls for 259 yards (64.8 per game).

Pierre Strong Jr. has run for 77 yards (19.3 per game) and one TD in four games.

Myles Garrett has been wreaking havoc on defense, posting 10 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks for the Browns.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +3500 2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +8000 3 September 24 Titans W 27-3 +8000 4 October 1 Ravens L 28-3 +1400 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +500 7 October 22 @ Colts - +12500 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +4000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +75000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1400 11 November 19 Steelers - +8000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +20000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000 15 December 17 Bears - +30000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +10000 17 December 28 Jets - +15000 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +3500

