Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Champaign County, Ohio this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Champaign County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Northwestern High School - Springfield at Graham Local High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Saint Paris, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.