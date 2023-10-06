Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Clark County, Ohio this week.
Clark County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
London High School at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: New Carlisle, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee High School - Springfield at Indian Lake
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lewistown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwestern High School - Springfield at Graham Local High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Saint Paris, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
