Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Columbiana County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Columbiana County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Columbiana County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Wellsville High School at David Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lisbon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David Anderson High School at Leetonia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Leetonia, OH
- Conference: Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
