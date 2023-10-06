Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Defiance County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Defiance County, Ohio? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Defiance County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Bath High School at Defiance Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Defiance, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
