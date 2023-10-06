Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Franklin County, Ohio this week, we've got what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Grove City High School at Pickerington North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Pickington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westerville South High School at Canal Winchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Canal Winchester, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Watterson at St. Charles Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delaware Hayes at Dublin Scioto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dublin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Groveport Madison at Pickerington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Pickington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marysville High School at Thomas Worthington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Worthington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westerville North High School at Big Walnut
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sunbury, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.