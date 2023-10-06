Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Hardin County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hardin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Ada High School at Spencerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Spencerville, OH

Spencerville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Marys Memorial at Kenton High School