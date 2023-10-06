Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Henry County, Ohio this week.
Henry County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Delta High School at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hamler, OH
- Conference: Northwest Ohio Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Center at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Metamora, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
