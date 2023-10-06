The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2) square off on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes.

Kansas State owns the 32nd-ranked defense this season (18.5 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 13th-best with 39.5 points per game. Oklahoma State ranks 102nd with 343.5 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 71st with 371.3 total yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Kansas State Oklahoma State 482.3 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.5 (127th) 337.5 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.3 (22nd) 198.5 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.8 (107th) 283.8 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.8 (86th) 4 (18th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (28th) 4 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (125th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 1,072 yards (268 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 65.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 123 rushing yards on 28 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has racked up 423 yards on 66 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner. He's also caught 12 passes for 107 yards (26.8 per game).

Treshaun Ward has been handed the ball 37 times this year and racked up 168 yards (42 per game) with one touchdown. He's also helped out in the pass game with seven grabs for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in 16 catches for 247 yards (61.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Phillip Brooks has hauled in 24 passes while averaging 56.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jadon Jackson's 13 grabs have yielded 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman leads Oklahoma State with 513 yards on 53-of-100 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has run for 230 yards on 37 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Elijah Collins has rushed for 102 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Jaden Bray has registered 17 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 210 (52.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 28 times.

De'Zhaun Stribling has put up a 201-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 15 passes on 27 targets.

Jaden Nixon's 12 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 113 yards and one touchdown.

