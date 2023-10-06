Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Lake County, Ohio? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Lake County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Lake Catholic High School at Erie High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Erie, PA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kirtland High School at Thomas W Harvey High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Painesville, OH
- Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brunswick High School at Mentor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mentor, OH
- Conference: Greater Cleveland Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
