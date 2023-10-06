Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Madison County, Ohio this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Madison County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Bethel Tate at Blanchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Blanchester, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
London High School at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: New Carlisle, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
