Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Miami County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Miami County, Ohio. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Lehman Catholic High School at Covington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Covington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milton Union at Bethel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Tipp City, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.