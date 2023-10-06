Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Monroe County, Ohio this week.
Monroe County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
River High School at Shenandoah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sarahsville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference
