Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Montgomery County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
David H Ponitz Career Technology Ctr at Northwest High School - Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: New Lebanon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaton at Brookville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Brookville, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayne at Kettering Fairmont
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kettering, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springboro at Northmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clayton, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaminade Julienne at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Conference: Greater Catholic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
