If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Montgomery County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

David H Ponitz Career Technology Ctr at Northwest High School - Cincinnati

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Dixie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: New Lebanon, OH

New Lebanon, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Eaton at Brookville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Brookville, OH

Brookville, OH Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League

Southwestern Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayne at Kettering Fairmont

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Kettering, OH

Kettering, OH Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference

Greater Western Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Springboro at Northmont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Clayton, OH

Clayton, OH Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference

Greater Western Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaminade Julienne at Carroll High School