Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Preble County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Preble County, Ohio, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Preble County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Mississinawa Valley at National Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: New Paris, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaton at Brookville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Brookville, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.