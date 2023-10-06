A match in the Hana Bank Korea Open round of 32 is coming up for Sachia Vickery, and she will be meeting Kimberly Birrell. Vickery has +3300 odds to win this tournament at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Hana Bank Korea Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vickery at the 2023 Hana Bank Korea Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Vickery's Next Match

After her 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 victory over Ksenia Zaytseva in the qualification final, Vickery will meet Birrell in the round of 32 on Tuesday, October 10 at 12:30 AM ET.

Vickery is currently listed at -110 to win her next matchup against Birrell. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Vickery? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Vickery Stats

In the qualifying round, Vickery won 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 against Zaytseva on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Vickery is 19-13 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament title.

Vickery is 13-7 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Through 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Vickery has played 21.2 games per match. She won 53.0% of them.

Vickery, in 20 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 20.8 games per match and won 53.8% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Vickery has won 59.3% of her service games, and she has won 41.1% of her return games.

On hard courts, Vickery, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 59.8% of her service games and 44.0% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.