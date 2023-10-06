A quarterfinal is up next for Sara Sorribes Tormo in the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023, and she will face Anna Blinkova. Sorribes Tormo has the fourth-best odds (+500) to be crowned champion at Victoria Park Tennis Centre.

Sorribes Tormo at the 2023 WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Sorribes Tormo's Next Match

On Friday, October 13 at 2:00 AM ET, Sorribes Tormo will meet Blinkova in the quarterfinals, after beating Xinyu Wang 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in the previous round.

Sorribes Tormo Stats

Sorribes Tormo beat No. 32-ranked Wang 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 on Thursday to make the .

Sorribes Tormo has won one of her 10 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 17-10.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Sorribes Tormo has won one tournament, and her match record is 7-4.

Through 27 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Sorribes Tormo has played 19.2 games per match. She won 54.7% of them.

On hard courts, Sorribes Tormo has played 11 matches over the past 12 months, and 21.0 games per match.

Over the past year, Sorribes Tormo has been victorious in 54.5% of her return games and 58.4% of her service games.

Sorribes Tormo has claimed 56.1% of her service games on hard courts and 59.0% of her return games over the past 12 months.

