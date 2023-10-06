High school football is happening this week in Union County, Ohio, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

North Union at Benjamin Logan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Bellefontaine, OH

Bellefontaine, OH Conference: Central Buckeye Conference

Central Buckeye Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Marysville High School at Thomas Worthington High School