Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Wayne County, Ohio? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Manchester High School at Triway
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Wooster, OH
- Conference: Principals Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rittman High School at Dalton Local
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dalton, OH
- Conference: Wayne County Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
