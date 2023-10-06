Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wood County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Wood County, Ohio this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Wood County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Maumee High School at Rossford Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rossford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake High School - Millbury at Fostoria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fostoria, OH
- Conference: Northern Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
