The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4) are 5.5-point favorites when they visit the Akron Zips (1-4) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. A 42.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

While Northern Illinois ranks 52nd in total defense with 347.6 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking 15th-worst (317.2 yards per game). Akron has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 10th-worst with 301.4 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, surrendering 314 total yards per contest (27th-ranked).

Akron vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Northern Illinois vs Akron Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Northern Illinois -5.5 -110 -110 42.5 -115 -105 -200 +165

Akron Recent Performance

Offensively, the Zips are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 322 yards per game (-70-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 328.7 (71st-ranked).

In their past three games, the Zips are scoring 13.3 points per game (-116-worst in college football), and giving up 25.7 per game (17th-worst).

In its past three games, Akron has thrown for 179 yards per game (-60-worst in the nation), and conceded 215.7 in the air (eighth-worst).

The Zips are worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (143), and 72nd in rushing yards given up (113).

Akron Betting Records & Stats

Akron has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

The Zips have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Akron has gone over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

This season, Akron has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, Akron has been at least a +165 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has thrown for 718 yards (143.6 ypg) to lead Akron, completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 215 yards (43 ypg) on 61 carries with two touchdowns.

Lorenzo Lingard has run the ball 44 times for 238 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 159 yards and one touchdown.

Jasaiah Gathings has racked up 197 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Daniel George has caught 18 passes and compiled 167 receiving yards (33.4 per game).

Alex Adams' 24 targets have resulted in 19 grabs for 165 yards and one touchdown.

CJ Nunnally leads the team with five sacks, and also has six TFL and 17 tackles.

Bryan McCoy, Akron's leading tackler, has 28 tackles and one TFL this year.

Devonte Golden-Nelson has a team-high one interception to go along with three tackles and one pass defended.

