According to our computer model, the Miami (OH) RedHawks will take down the Bowling Green Falcons when the two teams play at Fred C. Yager Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (+10) Over (44.5) Miami (OH) 28, Bowling Green 22

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 6 MAC Predictions

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Falcons have a 24.4% chance to win.

The Falcons is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Bowling Green is a 2-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 10 points or more this year.

Falcons games have hit the over in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The average total for Bowling Green games this season is 4.3 more points than the point total of 44.5 for this outing.

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the RedHawks' implied win probability is 80.0%.

The RedHawks' record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Miami (OH) has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Miami (OH) has had two games (out of four) hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 44.5 points, 1.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Miami (OH) contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Falcons vs. RedHawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (OH) 32.0 22.6 62.0 20.0 24.5 23.3 Bowling Green 22.6 29.0 22.5 26.5 22.7 30.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.