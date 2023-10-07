In the game between the Morehead State Eagles and Dayton Flyers on Saturday, October 7 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Eagles to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Dayton vs. Morehead State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Morehead State (-12.8) 49.7 Morehead State 31, Dayton 18

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Dayton Betting Info (2022)

The Flyers went 6-4-0 ATS last year.

A total of three of Flyers games last season went over the point total.

Morehead State Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles covered just twice in 10 chances against the spread last season.

The Eagles and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 10 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Morehead State 24 33.5 23 25.5 25 41.5 Dayton 30.6 29 42.7 21.3 12.5 40.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.