Kent State vs. Ohio: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Ohio Bobcats (4-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Golden Flashes will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 26.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 45.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Kent State matchup.
Kent State vs. Ohio Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Channel: ESPN+
- City: Athens, Ohio
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
Kent State vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-26.5)
|45.5
|-3000
|+1400
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-25.5)
|45.5
|-4500
|+1600
Kent State vs. Ohio Betting Trends
- Kent State has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Golden Flashes have been an underdog by 26.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Ohio has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
