LSU vs. Missouri: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 23 LSU Tigers (3-2), with college football's sixth-ranked pass offense, take on the No. 21 Missouri Tigers (5-0) and their 14th-ranked air attack on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The LSU Tigers are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Missouri matchup.
LSU vs. Missouri Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
LSU vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-6.5)
|64.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|LSU (-6.5)
|64.5
|-255
|+205
LSU vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- LSU has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The LSU Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Missouri has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.
LSU & Missouri 2023 Futures Odds
|LSU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
|Missouri
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
