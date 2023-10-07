Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 7, when the Miami (OH) RedHawks and Bowling Green Falcons match up at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the RedHawks. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (+10) Over (44.5) Miami (OH) 28, Bowling Green 22

Week 6 MAC Predictions

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the RedHawks have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

The RedHawks' record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Miami (OH) has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Two of the RedHawks' four games have hit the over.

Miami (OH) games average 46 total points per game this season, 1.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Falcons have a 24.4% chance to win.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Bowling Green is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Falcons' four games with a set total.

The average point total for Bowling Green this season is 4.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

RedHawks vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (OH) 32 22.6 62 20 24.5 23.3 Bowling Green 22.6 29 22.5 26.5 22.7 30.7

