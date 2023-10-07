The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Bowling Green Falcons (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The RedHawks are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (OH) Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline BetMGM Miami (OH) (-10.5) 46.5 -400 +310 FanDuel Miami (OH) (-10.5) 46.5 -450 +340

Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Miami (OH) is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

The RedHawks have been favored by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Bowling Green has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

