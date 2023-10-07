The Maryland Terrapins versus the Ohio State Buckeyes is a game to see for fans of Ohio college football on a Week 6 slate that features a lot of compelling contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

Toledo Rockets at UMass Minutemen

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-19.5)

Maryland Terrapins at No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio State (-19.5)

Dayton Flyers at Morehead State Eagles

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Jayne Stadium

Jayne Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Bobcats

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Ohio (-26.5)

Northern Illinois Huskies at Akron Zips

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Northern Illinois (-5.5)

Bowling Green Falcons at Miami (OH) RedHawks

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Fred C. Yager Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Miami (OH) (-8.5)

Southern Illinois Salukis at Youngstown State Penguins

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

