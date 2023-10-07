The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Maryland Terrapins (5-0) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Ohio Stadium in a Big Ten showdown.

On defense, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best by allowing just 255.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 33rd (447.5 yards per game). Maryland has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 14th-best in points per game (38.6) and 16th-best in points surrendered per game (13.2).

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Ohio State vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Ohio State Maryland 447.5 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.8 (28th) 255.5 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.2 (49th) 149.0 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.4 (67th) 298.5 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.4 (19th) 3 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (5th) 5 (99th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (5th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 1,055 pass yards for Ohio State, completing 65.5% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 295 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

DeaMonte Trayanum has been handed the ball 25 times this year and racked up 146 yards (36.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s leads his squad with 336 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 catches (out of 32 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka has caught 19 passes while averaging 65.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Cade Stover has been the target of 23 passes and racked up 17 receptions for 240 yards, an average of 60.0 yards per contest.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has racked up 1,464 yards on 65.7% passing while tossing 13 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 68 yards with three scores.

The team's top rusher, Roman Hemby, has carried the ball 64 times for 309 yards (61.8 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 12 passes for 117 yards.

Colby McDonald has run for 204 yards across 26 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones has registered 19 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 319 (63.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 31 times and has two touchdowns.

Tai Felton has caught 18 passes and compiled 299 receiving yards (59.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Kaden Prather has racked up 254 reciving yards (50.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio State or Maryland gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.